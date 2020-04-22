Orange requires all essential employers to supply employees with masks amid COVID-19 outbreak

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Board of Health along with other town officials have ordered all essential businesses to provide face coverings for employees in Orange.

According to the Town of Orange, all individuals over 2-years-old entering essential businesses must wear a face covering. The town says essential businesses are required to ensure that customers and clients entering their facilities are wearing face masks.

The Orange Board of Health is giving all essential business, their employees, and their customers until Wednesday to abide by this order.

This order was made after officials observed people not following the governor’s order to keep six feet apart. There has also been evidence showcasing COVID-19 is being spread by asymptomatic individuals and there aren’t enough test kits available to effectively contain the asymptomatic population.

The town urges the best way to stop the spread of the virus is by wearing a face covering, social distancing, limiting travel, and keeping up with daily hand washing/sanitizing.