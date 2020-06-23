Orange voters approved $23M debt exclusion for Fisher Hill School

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters in Orange approved a Proposition 2 1/2 debt exclusion to pay for a building project at the town’s elementary school.

With 598 votes in favor and 260 in opposition, the question asked voters whether to exempt the town from the constraints of Proposition 2 1/2 (which limits property tax increases) in order to pay for bonds issued to engineer, design, renovate, and add-onto the Fisher Hill School.

The total cost of the project is nearly $57.6 million, with the majority of that- $45.7 million, being construction costs. The Massachusetts School Building Authority will pay $34.6 million (or 75% of the construction costs,) with the town having to pay nearly $23.1 million through debt exclusion to cover for the remaining costs.

The average resident will see an annual property tax increase of $323. Click here for more information about the project, and its estimated costs.