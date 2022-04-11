GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An orphaned bear cub that tragically lost its mother and siblings in a car crash Friday is reportedly being rehabilitated.

Greenfield Police officers were called to the reported car accident at around 8:43 p.m. Friday. Officers found the mother and two cubs killed by the road.

Noises led them to a tree where they found a third cub that appeared to be scared and trying to climb the tree to hide. Officer Lagoy and Purinton rescued the cub knowing that it was in danger if left there by the road. They put the cub in their cruiser and safely brought it into the station.

According to a social media update by the Greenfield Police Department, Dr. Maureen Murray, director of Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University released a statement about the lone bear cub.

“A black bear cub was transported to Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University by Massachusetts Environmental Police on Saturday, April 9, after being rescued by the Greenfield Police Department the night before. The cub, who veterinarians estimate is around 10-12 weeks old, was sadly orphaned when her mother and siblings were hit by a car. She was evaluated by the veterinarians at the clinic, and aside from being scared, she is in the good physical condition and has no injuries. She is eating well and will be transported this week to Kilham Bear Center in New Hampshire for rehabilitation.” said Dr. Murray.

Courtesy of Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

Courtesy of Tufts Wildlife Clinic at Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

Kilham Bear Center is accepting donations to help donate and care for the bear cub.