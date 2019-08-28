Outdoor activities at Franklin County school limited due to mosquito-borne viruses

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Mosquito-borne illnesses have one local school district restricting activities to only daytime hours.

On Tuesday, the Mohawk Trail Hawlemont Regional School District announced that due to the current risk-level of dangerous mosquito-borne viruses in their area, all outdoor night activities are being “curtailed” until further notice.

A case of eastern equine encephalitis was confirmed in Franklin County last week, and the towns of Heath and Colrain were elevated to critical risk level for EEE infection.

Kids and those over 60 are more susceptible to these types of viruses, and one parent said he makes sure his little kids use bug spray.

Devin Kilmer of Amherst told 22News, “Yeah of course. we live right next to woods and a swamp, so mosquitos are pretty prevalent where we are. She’s always running around outside, so we have this organic mosquito spray we put on her.”

Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk, and limiting activities outside during these hours can help prevent being bit by mosquitoes.