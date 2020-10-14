Over 100 residents show up for flu shots at Bernardston Senior Center

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Like many senior centers, the one in Bernardston has been closed to visitors, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the center was able to offer flu shots by offering a drive-thru. The director of the senior center says more than 100 people showed up to get their flu shot.

Cars were lined up in a zig-zag formation with different stations they had to go through while they waited their turn. Hayley Bolton is the director of the senior center.

She says since the symptoms of the flu are similar to coronavirus, it’s very important for everyone to get their shot.

“Our seniors are our most vulnerable and here in Bernardston over half of the population is over 50 so it was really critical for us to offer this service as a way to stay safe during the pandemic,” said Bolton.

It wasn’t just seniors who were getting their shots, they were also offering it to families. With doses for children, adults, and seniors.

There’s still time to get your flu shot, the CDC recommends getting it before the end for this month.