Over 1,500 bags of heroin seized during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police seized more than 1,500 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Greenfield Saturday morning.
According to state police, a trooper pulled over 28-year-old Kenneth Demingware and 26-year-old Kyle Dennis, of Barre, Vermont, on I-91 North near Exit 28 for motor vehicle violations.
After a brief investigation, the trooper allegedly found 1,520 wax paper bags containing suspected heroin with an approximate weight of 30.4 grams.
Both men were arrested and taken to the State Police-Shelburne Falls barracks for booking.
Demingware was charged with the following:
- Trafficking heroin
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Motor vehicle operator refuse to identify self
- Arrestee furnish false name/ssn
- Warrant
- Unlicensed Operation
- Speeding
Dennis was charged with the following:
- Trafficking heroin
- Conspiracy to violate drug law
- Tampering with evidence
- Litter from motor vehicle
Bail was set at $5,000 for Demingware and $2,500 for Dennis.