Over 400 Thanksgiving meals served at Stone Soup Café in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On a holiday centered around a feast, it’s important to remember there are many who need help this Thanksgiving.

The Stone Soup Café has seen the number of people in need of a hot meal triple since the pandemic started. This year’s Thanksgiving luncheon, they were preparing to serve roughly 400 meals.

Just before noon, 45 volunteers were already there, serving from the basement of All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church.

“When I think about Thanksgiving and what I’m grateful for, it’s all these willing volunteers who are just so eager to come and help out,” said volunteer coordinator Jansyn Thaw.

Preparations went well into the night and continued bright and early Thursday. Executive Chef Kirsten Levitt had been there since 5:45 a.m.

“I have to make sure everything is quality and delicious and made with lots of love,” she told 22News.

This year’s luncheon could either be picked up or for the first time…delivered.

“We have people who signed up to be delivery drivers, delivering meals all over Franklin County,” said Thaw.

Levitt says a number of the people are seeking help for the first time and they are grateful for the support from the community.

“To be able to just give them what they need with an open heart and dignity and respect is super important to me,” Levitt said.

To help Stone Soup Café, click here.