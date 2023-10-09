SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A variety of artworks will be for sale at the inaugural Bridge of Flowers Art Show and Sale to benefit the prestigious bridge. More than 60 local artists will have their works for sale.

In celebration of the iconic flower bridge, the Deerfield River it spans, and the landscape surrounding it, more than 60 local and regional artists will display their work on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 at the Shelburne-Buckland Community Center. The event is to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds from the sale of all works will go toward the extensive repair project set for next year at the Bridge of Flowers.

Among the participants are nationally recognized artists and talented hobbyists, all of whom are members of the vibrant art community in the Shelburne Falls area. The exhibition will feature two-dimensional artwork in a variety of styles and price ranges. Aside from painting and pastels, work also includes photography, fiber and textile art, as well as beadwork.

“I’m honored to be a part of the Bridge of Flowers Art Show and Sale so that I can participate in the fundraising for the bridge repair project,” says Ashfield painter Nina Coler. “It also affords me a chance to express my love for the Bridge of Flowers and our beautiful village and surrounding towns. The Bridge is so important to our identity, our enjoyment and our economy.”

Painter Ann Lofquist and glass artist Joanne Soroka of Mojoglass are curating the event.

“The Shelburne Falls area has long been known as a center of creative activity,” Lofquist says, thanking the artists for their generous support of the Bridge in sharing their time and talents. “This exhibition features a diverse group of our local and regional artists whose work was inspired by the Bridge of Flowers, the Deerfield River, native plants, and flora.”

The Bridge of Flowers Committee and two paid gardeners oversee the day-to-day maintenance of the Bridge. A variety of committee members are responsible for different aspects of the bridge, such as maintenance, publicity, budgeting, and serving as a liaison between local businesses. Each month, the Committee meets and plans major events in support of the bridge, such as the annual Plant Sale.

Bridge of Flowers Committee was established in 1929 by the Shelburne Falls Area Women’s Club, whose members dreamed of transforming an old trolley bridge into a world-renowned garden. Shelburne Falls Fire/Water Department owns the Bridge, which houses major components of village infrastructure, including the main water line serving Buckland, which runs underneath the gardens.

