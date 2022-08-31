GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– As part of International Overdose Awareness Day a candlelight vigil will be held in Greenfield on Wednesday.

Beginning at 4:30pm, a program of remembrance will be held at Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, at the corner of Church and Federal Streets.

At 5:30pm participants will hold a silent candlelight vigil while walking to the Greenfield Town Common.

Federal Street will be closed from Church Street to Main Street from 4 to 6 p.m. The intersection of Main, Federal and Bank Row will remain open, but drivers should be aware as marchers make their way to the Common and Court Square.