GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Naloxone emergency kits have been installed in several locations in Greenfield to help those suffering an overdose from opioids.

The city announced Friday that the naloxone boxes are located at Energy Park, Hillside Park, and inside two public restrooms at City Hall. The locations were selected with the help of input from community outreach meetings.

The Opioid Task Force of Franklin County received $800,000 to support the cost of the new naloxone boxes.

In case of an emergency, naloxone is sprayed through the nose and instructions on how to administer the dose are as follows:

If you suspect someone has overdosed, stimulate the person through verbal stimulation (calling out to them) and physical stimulation (conduct a sternal rub by rubbing knuckles up and down on their chest with firm pressure). If the person is unresponsive, call 911 and inform the dispatcher of your location and say “someone isn’t breathing” and/or “I think it’s an overdose”. To administer naloxone, peel the back of the package to remove the device. Place the nostril tip in the person’s nostril, then press the plunger firmly to release the dose. Lay the person on their back and tilt their chin to support breathing. If possible, provide rescue breathing (Give 1 breath every 5 seconds). Administer a second dose if the person is unresponsive after three minutes, changing nostrils each time. Stay with the person until emergency response arrives.

“The city welcomes the opportunity to be a partner with Tapestry and the Opioid Task Force in this effective lifesaving harm reduction effort by allowing Naloxone boxes to be available in our city hall and public parks,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner.

A virtual training on overdose prevention is being held on November 30th from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. hosted by the Opioid Task Force of Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region and Tapestry, To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/bdecvf5p.