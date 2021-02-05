Owners of Magic Wings in Deerfield looking to sell business

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The people who own Magic Wings in Deerfield are putting a call out to butterfly enthusiasts. They’re looking to hand the place off to new owners.

The family-run business actually been trying to sell the place since 2014 but now they say it’s time to get some folks in with some new energy.

Kathy and George’s father was the one to open the butterfly experience 20 years ago. Since then, the major attraction has brought many to see its roughly 4,000 butterflies and other critters. Now, the owners are looking for someone to keep the place running for another 20 years.

The hope is to find someone who will help carry out their mission of educating and promoting the conservation of butterflies.

“We know we have people who love Magic Wings. And we’re hoping that there are people who will bring that passion here and continue down the path,” said Kathy Fiore and George Miller.

Since Magic Wings put out the initial call Thursday, the owners have already heard from some people interested in taking the reins, carrying on the legacy that Kathy and George’s late father has left behind.