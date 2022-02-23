SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunderland first responders were called to an accident of a paraglider who crashed around Hubbard Hill Road on Sunday afternoon.

Sunderland and Leverett Police Department located the paraglider, identified as a 28-year-old man from Sunderland, at the crash site and found that he sustained multiple injuries including severe injuries to his leg and back. Officers were able to stabilize the man until South County EMS and Sutherland Fire Department got to the incident.

Credit: Sunderland Police Department

Even though the wind were picking up, Life Star was able to arrive and land to pick up the patient. The man was brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield to treat his injuries, he is expected to be okay.