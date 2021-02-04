Parents protest against final decision to move 6th graders to Pioneer Valley Regional School

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of parents in Northfield are showing their concerns about moving a group of students from one school to another.

On Thursday, parents of Pioneer Valley Regional School District students protested the decision to move sixth graders to the school in the fall.

Currently, all sixth-graders attend their local elementary schools. The group of parents say they were unaware that a final decision was made.

“We were told a year ago that we would have input, that we would be brought to the table, parents, community members, that we would be part of this process,” said Karin Cooley-Sanieski. “And that has not happened. Then COVID hit, then suddenly a vote was passed two months ago, and the community was not aware that this was going on.”

Parents involved in Thursday’s protest are asking the school district to delay the move by a year and to implement a public input or process in place.