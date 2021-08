TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are actively working to put out a structure fire in Turners Falls Sunday afternoon.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, Park Street is currently closed off while firefighters attempt to get the flames under control at a structure located on 55 Park Street.

Mutual aid has been called in from several neighboring towns.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you the latest information as soon as it becomes available.