Parking lot on Fiske Avenue in Greenfield improved

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Renovations have started at the Fiske Avenue parking lot. An ongoing collaboration between the multiple Greenfield departments and volunteers, has enhanced the look of the space.

The Department of Public Works replaced a deteriorating wall in October. Volunteers plan to plant vegetables and native plants along the new wall.

“It is very inspiring to see how the relatively small project of replacing a deteriorating retaining wall has blossomed into a transformation of a central downtown location to become an inviting space for residents to enjoy. The commitment by City staff and volunteers alike to make this project a reality highlights how special the Greenfield community is and how much can be accomplished when we work together.” Mayor Roxann Wedegartner said.

There is now a garden on the south end of the parking lot, replacing what use to be an overgrown area and eliminating two parking spaces.

This Spring, the north end of the parking lot will be renovated. The plan includes a bench, bike repair station, chess table and grassy area for visitors.

The final phase will be to move the parking area to Miles Street to include the same number of parking spaces when funds and resources allow.

“There is a long list of people who made this project possible, and it was amazing to witness the labor of love by this group of volunteers who are so committed to increasing native gardens throughout Greenfield. We were all so pleased to implement the beautiful plan by the Conway School and I think it went a long way to generating so much enthusiasm,” stated Carole Collins, Director of Energy and Sustainability.