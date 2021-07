DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State transportation officials announced the closure of several roads in Deerfield due to flooding caused by Thursday night’s heavy rain.

According to the Deerfield Police Department, MassDOT is closing Greenfield Road from Wells Cross to Old Main Street near Deerfield Convenience, as more flooding is expected from the thunderstorms overnight.

No estimated time was given for when the roads will fully reopen.