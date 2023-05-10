SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Parts of Bridge Street in Shelburne Falls are without water after a water line supply came off.

According to the Shelburne Falls Fire Department, just before 4:00 a.m., crews were notified about water coming from a hydrant on Bridge Street. When crews arrived, it was found that the temporary water line supplying Bridge Street came off.

That line has been shut off until repairs can be made. The Water Department has been notified and is working on the repairs. It is unknown when the repairs will be completed, and parts of Bridge Street will be without water until the repairs can be made.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.