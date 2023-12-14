NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Authorities were called to a serious accident on Route 63 in Northfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Northfield Police Department, at approximately 3:02 p.m., officers were dispatched to an accident involving a passenger truck and a FedEx truck in the area of Route 63 near Four Mile Brook Road.

The passenger of the pickup truck was brought to the hospital by Med Flight and the driver of the pickup truck was taken via ambulance. The FedEx truck driver was unharmed in the collision.

Photo courtesy of Northfield Police Department

Details surrounding the circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation by the Northfield Police Department. We will continue to update this story as soon as new information becomes available.