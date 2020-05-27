Passenger killed, driver injured in single-car crash in Charlemont

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – A 32-year old man from Ashfield died after a single-car crash in Charlemont on Saturday.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, told 22News that Christopher Nichols was the only passenger inside the car, which veered off Potters Road Extension and into a ditch.

Carey said the driver of the car, a 29 year-old whose identity is not being released at this time, is being treated at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, and is expected to survive.

Charlemont Police, State Police assigned to the DA’s Office, State Police Crime Scene Services, and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) were called-in to help with the investigation.

Carey added that authorities are still looking into what led up to the crash, and are awaiting toxicology results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.