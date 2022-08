SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to mill and pave Route 47 in Sunderland beginning Wednesday.

According to the Sunderland Police Department, drivers should expect delays Wednesday and Thursday on Route 47 (Montague Road between Patterson’s Farm & town line) for milling asphalt. Sunderland Highway Department will re-pave the area the following week.

Police will have detours in place along Route 47.