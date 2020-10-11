Peak pumpkin season brings business to local farms

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Local farm stands typically attract a lot of visitors and during the long indigenous people’s day weekend, some stands are seeing even longer lines than usual.

“Typically this is our biggest weekend of the year anyway. This year it’s been over the top,” says Chip Hager, co-owner of Hager’s Farm Market in Shelburne Falls.

Some visitors told 22News they love stopping by local stands as they view the scenery on the Massachusetts scenic byway, the same stretch where Hager’s Farm Market is located.

“It’s been pretty good, there’s a lot of people out, a lot of pass-through traffic,” Hager said. He noted, “People are looking for local stuff. They’re out looking at the leaves. They’re looking for something to do because maybe they didn’t go on vacation this summer.”

The Hager’s are also supporting other local businesses by letting owners set up their own stands at the market.

Silver Screen design is selling fall-themed apparel. Owner Cheryl Termo told 22News, “It hasn’t been easy running a small business during COVID, especially when your stock and trade is printing for events and colleges.”

Hager’s is also opening their donut and fried dough stand as an extra treat for visitors. Customers say it’s a perfect fall activity.

“We always love stopping at the local farm stands and checking out their fall goodies. Pumpkins, apples, corn stocks,” said Jeff and Christine Gloster.

While the Hager’s say they’re getting to the end of apple season, they told 22News that this is peak pumpkin weekend.