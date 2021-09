CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - Multiple communities in western Massachusetts now have indoor mask mandates and starting Monday, that includes Springfield. With rising COVID-19 cases, Chicopee implemented an indoor mask policy for municipal buildings, after hearing concerns from city employees.

"Everyone's tired. We're tired of masks. We're tired to mandates. This is America, no one wants to mandate things. But we do have to protect our community," Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News. "There's been some employees who are feeling a bit uncomfortable from what I'm hearing and we want to make sure that everyone who works here in the City of Chicopee has a safe, comfortable, working environment."