SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP)– The organization that oversees the Bridge of Flowers in Shelburne Falls recently posted an unusual request on their Facebook page.

According to the posting, people are being asked not to spread human or pet ashes among the flowers on the bridge. The post says that “Ashes are very alkaline and contain salts which kill the leaves first and then the roots. Please pass this information for others who might need to know. Ashes have no place in a garden.”

The Bridge of Flowers website says that the bridge is overseen by a committee of the Shelburne Falls Area Women’s Club, which was created in 1929. The bridge draws thousands of people to the area from spring through fall with the seasonal flowering of plants and trees. The bridge is open 24 hours a day from April 1-October 31 at no charge.