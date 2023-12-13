BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be taken to the hospital in a medical helicopter after a crash in Franklin County late Tuesday night.
According to the Bernardston Fire Department, crews were called to a head-on crash on Northfield Road also known as Route 10 around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, a man driving a sedan was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield by ambulance.
The other driver, a woman in a small SUV had to be removed with the help of Greenfield firefighters. She was taken by ambulance to Pioneer Valley Regional High School where a Life Star helicopter was able to take her to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.
No word yet on the condition of either person. The road was reopened at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. State Police are now investigating what led up to the crash.
