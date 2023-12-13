BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person had to be taken to the hospital in a medical helicopter after a crash in Franklin County late Tuesday night.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, crews were called to a head-on crash on Northfield Road also known as Route 10 around 10:45 p.m. Upon arrival, a man driving a sedan was able to get out of the vehicle on his own and was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield by ambulance.

The other driver, a woman in a small SUV had to be removed with the help of Greenfield firefighters. She was taken by ambulance to Pioneer Valley Regional High School where a Life Star helicopter was able to take her to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

(Bernardston Fire Department)

No word yet on the condition of either person. The road was reopened at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. State Police are now investigating what led up to the crash.