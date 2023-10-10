MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A person who was lost was found quickly with the help of several members of the police and fire departments in Montague Plains Monday night.

According to the Turners Falls Fire Department, at around 9:27 p.m., crews were called to Montague Plains for the report of a lost person who had been missing for over 24 hours.

Police and fire began canvasing the nearly 1,500-acre Montague Plains Wildlife Management Area on foot and with the use of UTVs. A drone provided by Greenfield police and fire was used for aerial surveillance. The missing person was found within an hour and helped out of the wooded area.

Dispatch provided coordinated information from Montague and State Police in Shelburne while crews assisted in the search from Turners Falls, Montague, and Greenfield fire and police departments.