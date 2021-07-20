Pet and owner look alike contest to be held by Greenfield Public Library

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library announced Tuesday that they will be hosting a owner/pet look-alike contest this summer.

Pet owners are able to compete by submitting photos with their pets here. A full list of the rules can be found on the Greenfield Public Library website.

The contest will judge entries in five categories: Cutest, Funniest, Fluffiest, Cuddliest, and Grumpiest. Extra points will be awarded to book-themed submissions.

The deadline to enter the contest is Monday, August 9th at 5 p.m. Winners of the contest will receive gift certificates for local businesses.