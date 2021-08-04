Photo shows bear cub eating out of bird feeder

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – A photo submitted to 22News shows a bear cub on its hind legs trying to eat from a bird feeder.

Bears are out and about this time of year and are attracted to all types of food. According to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, bears can be attracted to backyards with bird feeders, pet food or garbage cans that are not secured.

The Wildlife Service also offers tips for those with higher chances of encountering black bears. If you live or like to hike in an area where black bears are typically seen, some things to remember are: