PHOTOS: Chimney fire in Heath

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple firetrucks arrived on scene in Heath to put out a fire in a chimney Monday night.

According to a statement released by the Colrain Firefighters’ Association, just before 6 p.m. a chimney fire was reported on Colrain Stage Road. Colrain Engine 2, Engine 3 and Engine 1 reported to the site of the fire to assist Heath Engine 1.

