SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Deerfield resident spotted a moose walking around town on Monday.

22News viewer John Kroll of South Deerfield spotted a moose around 4:35 p.m. on Monday walking across a field along Route 116.

Moose are the largest members of the deer family in North America, according to Mass.gov. In the fall, an adult cow (female) moose can weigh anywhere from 500 to 700 pounds and a bull (male) moose can weigh from 600 to over 1,000 pounds.

Moose can stand up to 6 feet tall at the shoulder and have long legs 3–4 feet in length, which allows them to walk in deep snow. Moose differ in color from light brown to almost black, with the face generally dark brown or black on bulls, and light brown on cows.

Moose lack upper incisors, so they strip off browse (twigs and other plants) and bark rather than snipping it neatly. Moose eat a lot of leaves, twigs, and buds, as well as sodium-rich aquatic vegetation in the summer.

If you’re lucky enough to see a moose, stay a respectful distance away and try to avoid startling the moose. Moose are unwary as they move through different populated areas, mainly during the mating season.

If you see a moose in a densely populated area, leave the moose alone and contact the nearest MassWildlife District Office or the Environmental Police to report the sighting and to get advice.

