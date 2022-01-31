PHOTOS: Multiple crews called to 3rd alarm fire in Colrain

COLRAIN, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews worked together to extinguish a third alarm kitchen fire in Colrain.

According to a statement issued by the Colrain Fire Department, around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening, Colrain fire and ambulance were called to 129 North Green River Road in Colrain for a reported kitchen fire. The fire was immediately reported as a first alarm fire leading to the call for backup from multiple nearby fire departments. Around 20 minutes later the fire was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire after crews began to work to break it down.

Courtesy of Colrain Fire Department

Courtesy of Colrain Fire Department

Courtesy of Colrain Fire Department

Courtesy of Colrain Fire Department

Crews later upgraded the situation to a 3rd alarm fire after it had extended up the wall to the roof and began to travel the roofline to the front of the house and the adjacent barn.

After several hours of working against the fire, the situation was declared under control. In total crews worked against this fire for nearly 10 hours. Emergency personnel did report having significant difficulties with equipment due to the below-freezing conditions.

No injuries were reported. One cat was rescued and 3 others escaped the home. After an investigation, the fire was determined to be caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen.

The following agencies were credited by the Colrain Fire Department for immediate assistance: