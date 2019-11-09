PHOTOS: Multiple crews put out house fire in Ashfield

ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire units were called to a house fire on 314 Norton Hill Road in Ashfield Friday night.

According to the Goshen Firefighters Association, crews saw a collapsed barn attached to a house after receiving a report of a structure fire just before 10:00 p.m. Crews also saw flames shooting out of the attic space of the single-family home.

Crews said the residents who live at the home were not home during the time of the fire.

Ashfield, Conway, and Williamsburg crew were able to pump water from the Ashfield Lake to numerous hand lines that were attacking the fire. Cummington Fire’s bucket truck was then called to peel off the standing seam metal roof to gain better access to fire that had penetrated the house.

The Goshen Fire Department left the area around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning after the fire was put out. Highland Ambulance was present in the event of any injuries on the fire ground. However, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Massachusetts State Fire Marshal is currently looking at what caused the fire.

