PHOTOS: Multiple crews react to dryer fire in Heath

HEATH, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews were called to a home on Route 8A in Heath after the owners reported smoke and a fire in the basement early Tuesday morning.

According to the Colrain Firefighters’ Association, the call came in around 2 a.m. and multiple crews were dispatched. Colrain sent Engines 2 and 3 along with Heath and Charlemont Fire Departments. The fire was initially put out by the homeowner and fully extinguished by the Heath Volunteer Fire Department. The fire was limited to a clothes dryer which was removed and fully put out outside of the home.

Courtesty of Colrain Fire Department

Courtesty of Colrain Fire Department

Courtesty of Colrain Fire Department

Additional crews assisted with checking for extension and venting the house. One cat was found and rescued from the second floor. Both occupants of the home were able to exit and call 911 due to working smoke alarms.