ASHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rare birds called sandhill cranes are being seen across Massachusetts, mostly in Berkshire County, but are now appearing in Franklin County too.

A Facebook user shared with 22News, photos of sandhill cranes he spotted in a wide open grassy field in Ashfield. The habitat of these birds tends to be fields, wetlands, and prairies across North America.

The bird’s loud calls can be heard miles away due to their long tracheas (windpipes). A small red patch is shown on its forehead and has brown reddish feathers. According to nwf.org, the feathers are usually a greyish color, but mud can discolor their feathers into a brown-reddish color.

Sandhill cranes are about 3ft to 4ft tall with a wingspan that can go above five feet.