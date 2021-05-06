PHOTOS: Showtime filming “Marble” in Whately

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22News viewer emailed photos of the Whately Diner where Showtime is filming scenes for the new “Marble” series Thursday morning.

Glenn from South Deerfield emailed 22News photos of the Whately Diner covered with snow.

  • Whately Diner (photo sent to 22News from Glenn)
  • Whately Diner (photo sent to 22News from Glenn)

Neighbors of the Whately Diner received a notice over the weekend of possible delays on Route 5 this week due to film production in town.

Showtime will be filming scenes for their upcoming series “Marble” at and around the diner this week. The show is believed to be the next installment of the series “Dexter” which went off the air back in 2013 after eight seasons.

“Marble” filming schedule

  • Monday, May 3: 6:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 4: 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 5: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.
  • Thursday, May 6: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
  • Friday, May 7: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Drivers were told to expect three to five minute delays along Route 5 between Swamp Road and Sunderland Road during filming hours.

MAP: Route 5 in Whately

Showtime schedule filming in Buckland, Sturbridge, Holland, Shelburne Falls during 2021.

The Marble production crew is working closely with the Town of Whately as well the MassDOT to coordinate filming details. Residents and commuters will be should expect delays around the downtown village area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today