PHOTOS: Structure fire leads to overnight road closure in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A structure fire in Greenfield lead to a road closure Monday night.

Courtesy of Greenfield Police Dept.

According to a statement from the Greenfield Police Department, South Shelburne Road was closed overnight Monday into Tuesday as crews attempted to extinguish the fire. The fire has since been put out. No word on injures or the cause of the fire has been released at this time.

