PHOTOS: Whately Police Department announces new comfort dog

WHATELY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Whately Police Department announced Tuesday the addition of a new officer to their ranks; meet Shamus the comfort dog.

According to a statement made by the Whatley Police Department, Shamus is a four-month-old Standard Poodle. He was donated to the police department by Berkshire Comfort Dogs, a nonprofit organization started by the Kohlenberger family in Pittsfield. Police report that the organization has a reputation for donating poodles to Police Departments in Berkshire County.

Courtesy of Whately Police Department

Next month, Shamus is reportedly scheduled to start a 26-week-long extensive comfort dog training course that will continue throughout the year. The training was also donated to the police department by Berkshire Comfort Dogs. The training will take place at a training facility in Lenox.

Once trained, Shamus will accompany members of the police department. The duo will eventually visit schools, local businesses, and community events.