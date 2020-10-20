Pioneer Valley Regional School goes remote after person tests positive for COVID-19

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Regional School which includes Northfield, Bernardston, Leyden, and Warwick, is going remote after a person tested positive for COVID-19.

The Superintendent of the Pioneer Valley Regional School District says the school for middle and high school students will switch to remote learning.

However, Northfield Elementary and Bernardston Elementary will remain on the hybrid learning plan. Students at Pioneer Valley Regional could be heading back to school for hybrid learning as soon as November 2, and the district will evaluate things based on public health officials’ recommendations.

“That’s how we’re going to decide to go from one learning model to another throughout the whole school year, just constant evaluation,” said Jonathan Scagel, superintendent of Schools Pioneer Valley Regional School District. “[We’re] sanitizing our school, informing families whose students who were at risk of exposure or close contact, and supporting the affected family as they navigate the stressful experience.”

Meanwhile one of the towns in that school district is Northfield, which is allowing trick or treating this year. Town administrator Andrea Llamas says they can’t cancel a holiday.

“People might choose to [go trick or treating] anyway,” Llamas said. “We thought the safest route was to give people guidance and guidelines and allow homeowners the chance to make the choice for themselves.”

It’s important to note that Northfield Elementary and Bernardston Elementary schools will stay with the hybrid model during this time. The superintendent says those schools appear to not have been exposed .