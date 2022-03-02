GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A small plane landed on 1-91 in Greenfield at around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

According to state police Lt. Valentini, the Cessna plane landed at around the 44.4 mile marker on I-91 North near Greenfield. The left lane of traffic is still open after exit 43. A tweet by Massachusetts State Police stated, the plane successfully emergency landed due to a mechanical failure, the two people in the plane were reported to have no injuries. No estimated time was given for when traffic would open back up. Crews are on the way to remove the plane.

No further information has been provided as of this time, 22News will continue to update this story as more information s released.