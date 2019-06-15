Plant enthusiasts come together for 2nd annual Plant Swap in Turners Falls

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Plant enthusiasts had the opportunity to stock their garden for free Saturday.

Great Falls Apple Corps hosted their 2nd annual Plant Swap at the Unity Park Community Garden in Turners Falls Saturday morning.

The free community event was open to all ages and even included a children’s gardening activity. The plant swap was followed by a rainwater harvesting workshop where guests learned the different methods of collecting rainwater.

“I think there’s a resurgence in wanting to grow your own food and be connected to food and the land,” plant lover Rachel Labrie told 22News. “We’re really promoting more edible planting.”

The Great Falls Apple Corps was founded in the Fall of 2017 to help neighbors in Turners Falls join together to support their community through food, fun, and fresh air.