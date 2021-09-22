Pocket park developed in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield cut the ribbon on a space that’s being reimagined as a pocket park.

New benches, a chess table, a bike repair station, and a pollinator garden, all coming together through $23,000 AARP Community Challenge grant and the work of a number of volunteers.

“I wish I had a before picture posted but I’m sure you all remember. This is a dramatic and such an impressive transformation.” Carole Collins, Director of Energy & Sustainability

Carole Collins said this all started when they received funding to replace a wall over by the parking lot. It’s now expanded into creating this park. But the project is not over. Starting in spring of next year the parking area will be moved over to Miles Street.

The final piece of the project is being paid for through a $200,000 Shared Streets MassDOT grant, expanding this pocket park even further.