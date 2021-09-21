Police conducting search for suspect in Greenfield, asking residents to avoid Griswold Conservation area

(Greenfield Police Department)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching for a suspect in Greenfield for a property crime incident that happened in Gill Tuesday.

Police are asking the community to not hike in the Griswold Conservation area and to stay away from the area of Lampblack Road. They are looking for a Caucasian man wearing a dark hoodie and and carrying a backpack.

MAP: Griswold Conservation Area on Lampblack Road

According to Greenfield Police Department, an active search is being conducted in the area of Bascom Road and Lampblack Road for a person that was involved in a property crime incident that occurred in Gill, Mass early Tuesday morning and possibly a series of property crimes that occurred in Franklin County over the past week.

The search includes police departments from Greenfield, Montague, Gill, Bernardston, State Police as well as several K9’s, a State Police Helicopter and Franklin County Sheriff’s department.

