Police find crashed motorcycle on Route 202 in Shutesbury, witnesses say driver walked away

SHUTESBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating a crashed motorcycle that was reported late Saturday night.

State Police received a report that there was a motorcycle crash on Route 202 North in Shutesbury. When they arrived, they found the motorcycle but no driver. Witnesses in the area said they believed they saw the driver walk away.

Officers searched the nearby woods and checked Route 202 up to Athol but couldn’t find the driver.

The drivers injuries are unknown at this time.

Shutesbury Police and Pelham Police assisted State Police with the incident. The investigation will be continued by the State Police.