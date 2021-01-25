Police investigating incident at Orange residence

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation is underway on Sunset Drive in Orange following an incident at a home late Monday afternoon. 

The Orange Police Department could not release any information about the ongoing investigation but told a 22News crew there is no threat to the public. 

Our crew could see investigators taking pictures in and around a home on Sunset Drive around 6 p.m. Evidence markers could also be seen on the ground. 

This is developing breaking News. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more. 

