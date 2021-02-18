Police looking for missing Greenfield man last seen in early December

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a man from Greenfield who was reported missing by his family after months of no communication.

The Greenfield Police Department on Thursday said 57-year-old Brian Cornwell was last seen in early December and has not been heard from since. His family is worried.



Photo: Greenfield Police Department

Cornwell lives on Federal Street in Greenfield, police added.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Purinton of the Greenfield Police Department at (413) 773-5411 or email him at Justin.purinton@greenfield-ma.gov.