Police looking for missing Sunderland man

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sunderland Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a man missing since Sunday.

According to the Sunderland Police Department, 68-year-old Geoffrey R. Arthur aka Randy of Sunderland was last heard from on Sunday at around 9:00 p.m. Massachusetts State Police along with the Sunderland Fire Department worked with the Sunderland police to search along the area of Route 47.

If you have any information or may have given Randy a ride, you are asked to contact the Sunderland Police Department at 413-665-7036 Ext: 1.

