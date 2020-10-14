Police: No water for some Buckland residents overnight due to water main break

BUCKLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Some residents in Buckland will be without water overnight after a water main broke in the area of South Street late Tuesday night.

The Buckland Police Department said the water department is aware of the water main break on South Street and Gardner Falls Road and has shut off the water.

Repairs will begin early Wednesday morning, police said.

In the meantime, residents on South Street, Conway Road, and surrounding areas will be without water until repairs are completed. No estimated time was provided.

22News will follow this and bring you the latest when we learn more.