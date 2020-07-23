Police warning public about COVID-19 testing phone scheme

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bernardston Police Department is warning the public about a COVID-19 testing phone scam.

The state has received dozens of COVID-19 scam related complaints and residents said they hope they can tell if it’s a scam when they receive a call from an unknown number. The Bernardston Police Department is warning that scammers are using the pandemic to steal personal information.

Police said be on the lookout for any caller claiming you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and requesting your credit card information so you can get tested. Connor Roe of Chicopee said he’d likely be able to spot a scammer.

“We have caller ID so on our TV it actually comes up as “SPAM,” so we can tell what is what and just easily ignore it,” said Connor Roe of Chicopee.

According to the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, phone calls are not the only way people are being scammed during the pandemic. Scammers may try to steal your money and personal information by sending emails and texts.

Experts recommend not opening an email or text if you’re not familiar with the sender. Also, be on the lookout for unauthorized or fraudulent charities or solicitations.

Emily Brack of Chicopee said she worries about her grandparents getting scammed, “They could fall for it easily, not knowing it’s a scam if that caller ID doesn’t show up, or a person could sound professional enough and convincing enough to say it’s an urgent thing.”

The Bernardston Police Department said that if you have any COVID-19 related concerns you should contact your medical provider.