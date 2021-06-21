Pop-up library opens at the Greenfield Farmers Market this Saturday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library and the Greenfield Library Foundation announced that they will be at the Greenfield Farmers Market on Saturday, June 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Greenfield Public Library invites residents to stop by to get a library card, check out a book, or enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee from Fogbuster Coffee Works. Natasha Lowe, a local author who wrote Poppy Pendle Series and Lucy Castor Finds her Sparkle, will be reading her books and signing them.

GPL Foundation members will also be present to share the progress of the Greenfield Public Library building with the community, as well as to remind residents of their Summer Reading Program.