GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Chapman Street will be closed until Monday afternoon for maintenance work.
According to the City of Greenfield, Chapman Street, from Walnut to Arch Street will be closed until 3:00 p.m. on Monday as the DPW’s Water Department works on maintenance.
Use caution if you are traveling around this area on Monday.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.