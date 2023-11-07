GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Davis Street in Greenfield will be limited to one lane of traffic due to an emergency dig.

According to the City of Greenfield, Davis Street is down to one lane of traffic, heading south from Siler Street towards Main Street. This lane closure is in place for the near future as the Greenfield Department of Public Works (DPW) continues to work on an emergency dig.

There is no word on when exactly the lane closure will end.